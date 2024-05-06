PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2024 -- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today that it achieved the IEC 62443-4-1 certification, a benchmark for cybersecurity development lifecycle processes used on industrial automation and control systems (IACS) products. The certification from LCIE - Bureau Veritas attests to Wabtec's secure product development processes for customers in the rail, transit, mining, industrial, and marine industries.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to collaborating with operators within the industries we serve to strengthen cybersecurity," said Larry Lowe, Wabtec's Chief Product Security Officer. "After rigorous testing, we have demonstrated that our secure product development processes are in line with the highest international standards."



The certification process evaluated Wabtec's product development and lifecycle management practices, confirming its implementation of structured cybersecurity measures. The company's product cybersecurity program supports well-defined benchmarks throughout the development lifecycle. This standards-driven approach enables a common cybersecurity baseline for its products.

Wabtec actively participates in industry and standards groups, like UNIFE and IEC Technical Committee 9/PT 63452, to support cybersecurity in digital rail innovation. This collaborative effort enables Wabtec products to meet evolving industry requirements.

"In an era where digital technologies are pivotal, we are dedicated to integrating comprehensive cybersecurity measures into our product innovation processes and collaborating with our customers to build resilience in an efficient manner," said Lowe.



Wabtec's product cybersecurity team focuses on secure design and engineering practices. The approach encompasses risk management, incident response, and supply chain risk evaluation. The company's cybersecurity initiatives and standards engagement are outlined on its website at www.wabteccorp.com/product-cybersecurity.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a sustainable rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec's website at: www.wabteccorp.com.