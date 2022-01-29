Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : Wabtec is recognized in the 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Wabtec continues to build upon the its commitment to foster a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging as outlined in its 2021 Sustainability Report. For the second year in a row, the company was recognized in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the standard for measuring policies and practices that promote a LGBTQ-inclusive workplace.

Wabtec acted on its pledge to advance a culture of equality by establishing the Diversity and Inclusion Council. The council has the commitment from the highest levels of the company with executive team members overseeing, policies and practices around diversity and inclusion. This effort is focused on developing and progressing global inclusion initiatives. Additionally, Wabtec's Employee Resource Groups, including the LGBTQ+ Forum, take an active role in personal and professional development to support advancement and inclusion.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at: www.hrc.org/cei