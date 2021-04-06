Log in
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies : Wabtec Secures Marine Engine Order for Largest U.S. Hopper Dredger

04/06/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Wabtec Corporation and U.S. Channel Partner, Cummins Sales & Service, recently signed a contract to supply the main power for the largest U.S. flagged, self-propelled trailing suction hopper dredge, Frederick Paup. Wabtec will deliver five V250MDC marine diesel engines (three 16V250MDC units and two 12V250MDC units). The Frederick Paup will be owned and operated by Manson Construction Co. and built at the Keppel AmFELS Shipyard in Brownsville, Texas.

The Wabtec V250 series diesel engines will be manufactured at Wabtec's Grove City, Pennsylvania plant. These advanced engines reduce air pollutant emissions by up to 70 percent, through technologies such as high-pressure common rail fuel injection, two-stage turbocharging with inter- and aftercooling, advanced exhaust gas recirculation, and an upgraded control system. The engines meet the stringent EPA Tier 4 and the IMO Tier III emissions standards without the need for urea aftertreatment. Wabtec's design requires up to 50% less weight and up to 40% less of valuable shipboard space, provides significant operating cost savings, and reduces operational hazards and cost associated with handling aftertreatment chemicals such as urea.

Scheduled for commissioning in 2022 and operations in 2023, the 15,000 cubic yard Frederick Paup has a length of 420-ft, breadth of 81-ft and draft of 28.5-ft. The U.S. built, U.S. flagged, and U.S. crewed vessel will support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mission by keeping the marine transportation highway open throughout the United States.

Disclaimer

Wabtec Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
