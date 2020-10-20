Log in
WESTKAM GOLD CORP. (WKG)

WESTKAM GOLD CORP.

(WKG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/16 12:04:58 pm
0.175 CAD   +2.94%
12:55pWESTKAM GOLD : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
09/04WESTKAM GOLD : Appoints Market-Maker
07/20WESTKAM GOLD : Completes Shares for Debt Transaction
WestKam Gold : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

10/20/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Vancouver, BC, September 28, 2020 -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the 'Company' or 'WestKam'), announces that it intends to raise up to $1,000,000 by way of non-brokered private placement of up to 8,333,333 units at a price of $0.12/unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 per warrant share for a period of five years following the close of the offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies. Proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

About WestKam Gold Corp.
WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.westkamgold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Matt Wayrynen'

Matthew J. Wayrynen, President & CEO

WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Contact:
Investor Relations


www.westkamgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses, adjusted for inflation; and market demand for, and market acceptance of, the Offering. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

WestKam Gold Corp. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 16:54:07 UTC

