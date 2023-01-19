Advanced search
    WKG   CA96041W2076

WESTKAM GOLD CORP.

(WKG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:44:54 2023-01-18 pm EST
0.0500 CAD   -16.67%
WestKam Gold Corp. Acquires BC Mineral Claim in Goldbridge Mining Camp
GL
08:01aWestKam Gold Corp. Acquires BC Mineral Claim in Goldbridge Mining Camp
GL
IIROC Trading Resumption - WKG
AQ
WestKam Gold Corp. Acquires BC Mineral Claim in Goldbridge Mining Camp

01/19/2023 | 08:02am EST
Vancouver, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” orWestKam”), is pleased to announce it has staked one claim block comprising 1,142 hectares. Historically known as the Will mineral claim group, it is situated 8 km southeast and down-strike of the historic Minto Mine and 1.5 km from past producer Mary Mac in the Goldbridge mining camp.

Prior work on the property has documented geological alterations indicative of anomalous gold, similar to other area prospects. WestKam President and CEO, Peter Laipnieks, states “We are excited about this prospect. Historical data indicates the property has listwaenitic zones that may host gold mineralization, similar to that of past producers in the mining camp.”

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Westkam Gold Corp.

Westkam Gold Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Western Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Peter Laipnieks”                        

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO
        

WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1		Contact:Investor Relations
250 216-5674

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the
TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,41 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net cash 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,14 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Laipnieks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela A. Saulnier Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Corey Dean Klassen Independent Director
Allen Schwabe Independent Director
Matthew J. Wayrynen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTKAM GOLD CORP.-23.08%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.17%40 901
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.07%32 475
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED4.98%24 802
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.27%20 000
POLYUS0.00%16 398