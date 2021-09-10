Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westlake Chemical : Completes Acquisition of Dimex

09/10/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company expands its building products business with a leading recycled plastic materials processor

Acquisition supports Westlake’s growth trajectory and meeting its ESG commitments

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dimex LLC, from Grey Mountain Partners, a private equity firm.

“The acquisition of Dimex underscores our longstanding commitment to stewardship of the environment and recycling, and to taking actions that contribute to a sustainable, circular economy,” said Robert Buesinger, Executive Vice President, Vinyl Products of Westlake Chemical Corporation. “We are at an important societal inflection point where consumers prefer and are willing to pay for products made with recyclable materials. Dimex produces a variety of consumer products made from post-industrial-recycled polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene and thermoplastic elastomer materials, which will make this transaction an important piece of Westlake’s growth trajectory and ESG commitment for a long time.”

According to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers reported by Plastics Today, 59% of respondents appreciate buying items made with recycled materials and are willing to pay more for such products. Recycling reduces landfill waste and saves energy from plastics production.

Buesinger continued, “Dimex has over 30 years of experience and is one of the largest processors of recycled plastic materials in the United States. Dimex also supplies recycled flexible PVC and TPE compounds to other environmentally conscious manufacturers. Because Dimex uses its compounds in its own products, the company is uniquely positioned to understand its customers’ needs and to provide the engineering, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities to meet those needs quickly and effectively.”

Based in Marietta, Ohio, Dimex produces a range of consumer and building products, including landscape edging; industrial, home and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. Following its acquisition by Grey Mountain Partners in 2013, the company expanded its product development resources, which resulted in the introductions of No-Dig Landscape Edging®, MotionTex® Fitness Equipment Mats, and GrillTex® Under the Grill Protective Deck and Patio Mats. Over the last four years, Dimex has secured 29 U.S. patents for its products.

“With the acquisition of Dimex, we are significantly adding to our growing portfolio of environmentally friendlier products,” said Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westlake. “Westlake is continually improving how it incorporates recyclable plastic materials into products to serve our customers’ demands for innovative engineering and consumer interest in environmentally responsible goods. Our commitment to Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) objectives is focused on our mission of providing essential products and critical innovations for materials used in building and construction, consumer lifestyles and nutrition and healthcare.”

Westlake’s sustainable products portfolio includes GreenVin™, a caustic soda produced with renewable energy by the Company’s Vinnolit subsidiary, and Aspire Vinyl®, the first phthalate-free, bio-based compounds with more than 35% renewable content. Westlake is also actively pursuing a one-pellet solution to incorporate post-consumer resin (PCR) while maintaining the strength of plastic materials and, separately, is participating in the EU Circular Flooring Project to enable post-consumer PVC flooring recycling.

In addition to providing products manufactured with post-industrial recycled materials, Dimex is engaged in research and development to advance additional opportunities to increase the use of recycled materials. The acquisition expands Westlake’s role in improving how plastic materials are sourced and produced to meet the growing demand for sustainable and durable consumer products.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
09:21aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Completes Acquisition of Dimex
BU
09/01WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Says Facilities Suffered 'Limited Physical Damage' From Hurr..
MT
08/31WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Issues Statement on Hurricane Ida
BU
08/23WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/19WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : NAPCO Pipe & Fittings Announces Completion of Acquisition of..
PU
08/19WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/19NAPCO PIPE & FITTINGS : Announces Completion of Acquisition of LASCO Fittings
BU
08/19WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
08/13WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/13Westlake Chemical Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend, Payab..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 571 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,02x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 10 848 M 10 848 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 220
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 84,65 $
Average target price 109,64 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.74%10 848
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION22.09%99 029
AIR LIQUIDE11.90%83 798
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.99%51 372
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.84.60%39 221
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.21%35 001