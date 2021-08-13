Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westlake Chemical Corporation : Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

08/13/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

$0.2975 cents per share dividend declared payable on September 8, 2021

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2975 per share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.2% from the $0.2700 per share in the first quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on September 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 24, 2021.

This is the 68th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
05:52pWESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Continued with Purchase of Westlake Chemical Sto..
MT
08/06WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation ..
AQ
08/06WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : RBC Boosts Price Target on Westlake Chemical to $110 From $1..
MT
08/05WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Announces Pricing of $1.7 Billion Offering of Senior Notes
BU
08/05WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
BU
08/03Materials Shares Move Higher Amid Deal News -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP : Q2 Results Rise from Year Ago
MT
08/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Q2 Earnings, Sales Climb
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 359 M - -
Net income 2021 1 571 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 10 877 M 10 877 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 220
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 84,88 $
Average target price 109,43 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.02%10 877
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.10%98 230
AIR LIQUIDE10.35%82 025
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.67%53 341
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.74.19%37 865
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.55%35 124