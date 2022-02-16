Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/15 04:00:01 pm
105.98 USD   +3.52%
06:31aWestlake to Host 2022 Investor Day
BU
02/15Westlake Chemical Corporation to Change Name to Westlake Corporation
BU
02/07
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westlake to Host 2022 Investor Day

02/16/2022 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK), today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the event, Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Kearns, Chief Operating Officer; Robert Buesinger, Executive Vice President; Steve Bender, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the executive leadership team will present an in-depth overview of the Company’s long-term strategic vision and direction, financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.

The event will be Westlake’s inaugural investor day. As the company has significantly diversified its business portfolio recently through both acquisitions and organic growth, the event provides the opportunity to highlight the breadth of diversified products Westlake makes with leading positions serving the building and construction, automotive and consumer lifestyle, and packaging and healthcare industries.

The event will take place in New York City and will also be available via webcast. Information on registering for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Please note due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited.

A live webcast will be accessible on https://www.westlake.com/investor-relations at the time of the event. For those who are unable to attend in-person or watch the webcast live, a recording of the 2022 Investor Day webcast will be available on our website following the conclusion of the event.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
06:31aWestlake to Host 2022 Investor Day
BU
02/15Westlake Chemical Corporation to Change Name to Westlake Corporation
BU
02/07
CI
02/02Westlake Chemical Completes Acquisition of Epoxy Business
AQ
02/01WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Completes Acquisition of Epoxy Business - Form 8-K
PU
02/01WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD..
AQ
02/01Westlake Completes Acquisition of Epoxy Business
BU
01/31Westlake Chemical Corporation's Company Westlake Royal Building Products™ Debuts N..
CI
01/27Westlake Chemical Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2021 Conference C..
BU
01/26Explosion Reported at Westlake Chemical Plant in Louisiana
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 323 M - -
Net income 2021 1 954 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 956 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 13 547 M 13 547 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 9 220
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 105,98 $
Average target price 121,87 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.11%13 547
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.97%96 736
AIR LIQUIDE-5.74%77 851
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.86%48 134
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.42%33 652
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.31%31 100