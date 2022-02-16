Westlake to Host 2022 Investor Day

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK), today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the event, Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Kearns, Chief Operating Officer; Robert Buesinger, Executive Vice President; Steve Bender, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the executive leadership team will present an in-depth overview of the Company’s long-term strategic vision and direction, financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.

The event will be Westlake’s inaugural investor day. As the company has significantly diversified its business portfolio recently through both acquisitions and organic growth, the event provides the opportunity to highlight the breadth of diversified products Westlake makes with leading positions serving the building and construction, automotive and consumer lifestyle, and packaging and healthcare industries.

The event will take place in New York City and will also be available via webcast. Information on registering for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Please note due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited.

A live webcast will be accessible on https://www.westlake.com/investor-relations at the time of the event. For those who are unable to attend in-person or watch the webcast live, a recording of the 2022 Investor Day webcast will be available on our website following the conclusion of the event.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005494/en/