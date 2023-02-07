Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Chemical Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLKP   US9604171036

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP

(WLKP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20:08 2023-02-07 am EST
23.74 USD   +0.96%
01/23Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Distribution
BU
01/23Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Distribution, Payable on February 16, 2023
CI
2022Deutsche Bank Adjusts Westlake Chemical Partners Price Target to $29 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westlake Chemical Partners Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

02/07/2023 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.

To access the conference by phone, it is necessary to pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9783ef61b8b547ef9b507fc63dc0f073. Once registered, you will receive a phone number and unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input the PIN number to be placed into the call.

The conference call and replay will be available via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n8a3yw3a and the earnings release can be obtained via the company's Web page at, https://investors.wlkpartners.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

About Westlake Chemical Partners:

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns an 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP
01/23Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Distribution
BU
01/23Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Distribution, Payable on Fe..
CI
2022Deutsche Bank Adjusts Westlake Chemical Partners Price Target to $29 From $30, Maintain..
MT
2022WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
2022Transcript : Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 20..
CI
2022Westlake Chemical Partners Lp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
2022Westlake Chemical Partners : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (WLKP) WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS Posts Q3 Revenue $415.1M, vs. Street E..
MT
2022Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
2022Westlake Chemical Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 619 M - -
Net income 2022 63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 8,03%
Capitalization 828 M 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 23,51 $
Average target price 26,40 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
James Yuan Chao Chairman
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Executive VP & General Counsel
Angela A. Minas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP0.04%828
AIR LIQUIDE8.49%80 537
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.13%72 997
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.7.06%45 854
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.18.98%32 168
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.11.03%21 863