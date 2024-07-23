Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) will release its second quarter 2024 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.

To access the conference by phone, it is necessary to pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI05d1ab2ca68249b69a922d0eae472d31. Once registered, you will receive a phone number and unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input the PIN number to be placed into the call.

The conference call and replay will be available via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qjg77gba and the earnings release can be obtained via the company's Web page at, https://investors.wlkpartners.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

About Westlake Chemical Partners:

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns an 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.

