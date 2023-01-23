Advanced search
    WLKP   US9604171036

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP

(WLKP)
2023-01-23
25.61 USD   +0.79%
2022Deutsche Bank Adjusts Westlake Chemical Partners Price Target to $29 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
2022Transcript : Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Distribution

01/23/2023 | 04:18pm EST
  • $0.4714 per unit distribution declared payable on February 16, 2023

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:WLKP), has declared a distribution of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 34th quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on February 16, 2023, to unit holders of record on February 2, 2023.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP’s assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 619 M - -
Net income 2022 63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 7,42%
Capitalization 895 M 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,41 $
Average target price 26,80 $
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
James Yuan Chao Chairman
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Executive VP & General Counsel
Angela A. Minas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP8.13%895
AIR LIQUIDE9.40%81 967
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.26%75 917
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.45%43 940
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.16%30 055
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.12.50%22 158