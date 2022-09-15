Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Chemical Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLKP   US9604171036

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP

(WLKP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
23.11 USD   -1.99%
04:18pWestlake Chemical Partners Provides Tax Reporting Information
BU
08/08Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Westlake Chemical Partners to $25 From $27, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westlake Chemical Partners Provides Tax Reporting Information

09/15/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) today provided the following information regarding 2021 investor tax reporting:

As previously noted in the 2021 Investor Tax Reporting Package for your investment in Westlake Chemical Partners, LP, the Partnership will report items of international tax relevance to our partners on new Schedule K-3 beginning in tax year 2021. As we disclosed in our quarterly distribution press releases, all of our income is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. However, a limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders and unitholders having US international reporting obligations) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements.

Our Schedule K-3 for tax year 2021 is now available online at www.taxpackagesupport.com/WLKP . This information may be necessary in the completion of your tax return. As such we encourage you to review the information contained on your Schedule K-3 and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

About Westlake Chemical Partners:

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns an 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 669 M - -
Net income 2022 67,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 830 M 830 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 23,58 $
Average target price 27,80 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
James Yuan Chao Chairman
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Executive VP & General Counsel
Angela A. Minas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP-12.21%830
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-19.22%76 193
AIR LIQUIDE-10.83%64 673
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.41%41 204
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION31.35%35 964
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-14.34%25 770