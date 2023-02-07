Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
02/07/2023
120.68 USD   -1.78%
RBC Boosts Price Target on Westlake to $125 From $113, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Westlake to $95 From $85, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
UBS Adjusts Westlake's Price Target to $115 From $95, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Westlake Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2022 Conference Call

02/07/2023 | 09:02am EST
Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.

To access the conference by phone, it is necessary to pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI653627905a3741a89e224aa220a66fbc. Once registered, you will receive a phone number and unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input the PIN number to be placed into the call.

The conference call and replay will be available via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r2a7ck67 and the earnings release can be obtained via the company’s Web page at https://investors.westlake.com/news/default.aspx.

About Westlake:

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 883 M - -
Net income 2022 2 353 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,81x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 15 669 M 15 669 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 14 550
Free-Float 24,1%
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CORPORATION19.82%15 669
AIR LIQUIDE8.49%80 537
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.13%72 997
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.7.06%45 854
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.18.98%32 168
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.11.03%21 863