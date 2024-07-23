Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) will release its second quarter 2024 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.

To access the conference by phone, it is necessary to pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9ab6061c43e746338afcdc616da9a809. Once registered, you will receive a phone number and unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input the PIN number to be placed into the call.

The conference call and replay will be available via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j9tcjmaf and the earnings release can be obtained via the company’s Web page at https://investors.westlake.com/news/default.aspx.

About Westlake:

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

