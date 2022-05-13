Log in
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
130.55 USD   +2.64%
04:44pWestlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:42pWESTLAKE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09Barclays Raises Westlake's Price Target to $150 From $135, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Westlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/13/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
$0.2975 cents per share dividend declared payable on June 7, 2022

The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2975 per share for the first quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on June 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 23, 2022.

This is the 71st successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 916 M - -
Net income 2022 2 880 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,71x
Yield 2022 0,95%
Capitalization 16 322 M 16 322 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 14 550
Free-Float 24,4%
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 127,19 $
Average target price 140,71 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CORPORATION30.95%16 322
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.31%96 772
AIR LIQUIDE2.80%77 435
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.47%38 107
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.67%34 649
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-8.69%24 998