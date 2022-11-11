Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
113.37 USD   +6.80%
04:22pWestlake Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.3570 a Share, Payable Dec. 9 to Shareholders of Record on Nov. 25
MT
04:17pWestlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/07Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Westlake to $110 From $115, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/11/2022 | 04:17pm EST
$0.3570 cents per share dividend declared payable on December 9, 2022

The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.3570 per share for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on December 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 25, 2022.

This is the 73rd successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 880 M - -
Net income 2022 2 349 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 786 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,83x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 13 538 M 13 538 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 550
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 106,15 $
Average target price 105,88 $
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CORPORATION9.29%13 538
AIR LIQUIDE-1.14%72 950
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-27.67%66 949
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.38%35 536
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-8.97%27 339
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-13.76%22 424