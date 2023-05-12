Advanced search
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CORPORATION

(WLK)
05:51pm EDT 2023-05-12
114.47 USD   +0.94%
Westlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/12/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
$0.357 per share dividend declared payable on June 8, 2023

The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.357 per share for the first quarter of 2023. This dividend will be payable on June 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 23, 2023.

This is the 75th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake
Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WESTLAKE CORPORATION
05:51pWestlake Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/10RBC Lifts Price Target on Westlake to $129 From $128, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
05/09Tudor Pickering Downgrades Westlake to Sell From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $108 Fro..
MT
05/09Transcript : Westlake Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Industrials and M..
CI
05/04WESTLAKE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/04Transcript : Westlake Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Westlake Q1 Earnings, Sales Fall
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (WLK) WESTLAKE CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $3.36B, vs. Street Est of $3..
MT
05/04Westlake Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
05/04Westlake : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 769 M - -
Net income 2023 1 360 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 1,26%
Capitalization 14 474 M 14 474 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 15 920
Free-Float 24,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 114,47 $
Average target price 126,38 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Chao President & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Robert Ford Buesinger Executive VP-Information Technology & Digital
Benjamin L. Ederington CAO, EVP-Performance & Essential Materials
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CORPORATION10.59%14 474
AIR LIQUIDE22.90%92 622
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.03%74 390
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.29%40 217
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.6.91%28 875
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION8.87%20 006
