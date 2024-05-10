$0.500 per share dividend declared payable on June 6, 2024

The Board of Directors of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today declared a regular dividend distribution of 50 cents per share for the first quarter of 2024. This dividend will be payable on June 6, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 21, 2024.

This is the 79th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future payment of dividend, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. For more detailed information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to Westlake’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC in February 2024, and Westlake’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC in May 2024, respectively.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240510582568/en/