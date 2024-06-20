Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that Westlake Epoxy’s European business has been awarded a 2024 Gold Medal from EcoVadis. This award positions Westlake Epoxy among the top 5% of businesses in the chemical industry receiving this esteemed recognition from EcoVadis. EcoVadis is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings and evaluates companies globally on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance using international standards like the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

In attaining Gold Medal status, EcoVadis recognized the Westlake Epoxy business in Europe as advanced performing in the assessed fields of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Across all categories, Westlake Epoxy attained a total score of 75 out of 100 points in 2024, ranking it in the top 97th percentile of businesses in the chemical industry (“basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber”) for its CSR performance. EcoVadis ratings empower customers, investors, and stakeholders to assess and compare the CSR performance of their partners.

“Sustainability is the foundation of Westlake Epoxy’s strategy, integrated into our operations and product offering,” said Dr. Karl-Martin Schellerer, Senior Vice President - Europe and Asia. “This EcoVadis Gold rating reaffirms our dedication to forging a sustainable present and future, aligned with our mission of Enhancing Your Life Every Day®. We use the well-established rating system to uncover details about our strengths and opportunities, ensuring that our materials and technical solutions remain essential for our customers today while we commit to providing for their future needs and identifying areas for improvement.”

As a leading global producer of epoxy resins, modifiers and curing agents for high-performance material, Westlake Epoxy offers solutions in a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composites and wind energy, electronics, electrical equipment, and marine and protective coatings.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620443013/en/