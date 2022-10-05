Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:29 2022-10-05 pm EDT
91.30 USD   -1.65%
01:02pWestlake : IR Presentation
PU
10/04KeyBanc Adjusts Westlake's Price Target to $79 From $90, Reiterates Underweight Rating
MT
10/03Credit Suisse Lowers Westlake's Price Target to $110 from $120, Retains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westlake : IR Presentation

10/05/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Focused Approach to Delivering Value and Growth

3rd Quarter 2022

Westlake is a Compelling Investment Opportunity

1

2

3

4

5

Strong and experienced leadership with a proven track record of operating excellence, asset allocation, and successful acquisitions and integrations all driving long-term value creation

Global advantage in Performance & Essential Materials (PEM) by leveraging our globally low-cost position with a market leading specialized product orientation in attractive end-markets

Market leading position in Housing & Infrastructure Products (HIP) driving strong customer selection from high-valued, strong brand name product offerings with attractive long term fundamentals in housing, repair & remodeling, and infrastructure markets

Well positioned to execute on a portfolio of opportunities across both segments by leveraging a proven system of operational excellence and value creative capital allocation

Disciplined investment culture and a strong balance sheet provide the ability to weather economic cycles and generate strategic bottom line growth

Leveraging a Strong History of Success Across a Dynamic Portfolio of Opportunities

2

Westlake Overview

Financial

Balance Sheet

Performance

& Cash Flow

LTM June 30th, 2022

$15.1B

0.7x

Sales

Net Debt to EBITDA

$5.0B

17+ Years

EBITDA

Avg. Debt Maturity

33%

$3.1B

EBITDA Margin

Operating Cash Flows

$2.9B

78%

Net Income

FCF Conversion

A leading producer of performance oriented and essential materials as well as North American building products that benefits from a globally competitive low-cost position

105

15,500

~16%

Manufacturing

Employees

Sales CAGR

Facilities

(1986-2021)

Sales Breakout

71%

Segment

29%

78%

Region

22%

PEM

HIP

N. America

International

Strong Financials and Balance Sheet With Leadership Positions Across Several End Markets

See page 31 for a reconciliation of non GAAP financial measures

3

Recent Acquisitions Enhance Value-Added Portfolio

Enhancements create a significant ability to apply our proven skills towards new growth and return opportunities across both segments

Adding Dynamic End Market Applications to Our Value Chain

Establishing HIP as a national

Expanding capabilities for

player, able to comprehensively

Building on strong market

growth in value-added

serve the largest distribution

positions in PEM

products and solutions

customers and partners

Aug.

LASCO Acquisition

2021

  • Complements our pipe & fittings business which is one of the nation's largest
  • Expands our offering primarily in 4 inches or smaller fittings
  • Expands end-market exposure in plumbing, irrigation and pool & spa

Sep.

Dimex Acquisition

Oct.

Boral Building

Feb

Epoxy Acquisition

2021

2021

2022

Products Acquisition

• A leading manufacturer of sustainably

• Significantly expands our building

• Significantly expands our specialty

oriented consumer products

product offering

offering in PEM

• Products made from

• Provides a full-suite of leading brands

• Materials support the light weighting of

post-industrial recycled PVC and PE

and high value products

products to reduce carbon intensity

• Complements our HIP offering with

• Expands geographical reach

• Provides growth to sustainable

landscaping and matting products

particularly in the western U.S.

end-markets such as wind energy

and EV's

Four Catalytic and Capability-Enhancing Acquisitions in the Past Year Valued at $3.8 Billion

4

High Degree of Product Integrations

Combined With Globally Advantage Low-Cost Position

End Markets

Westlake has long-term strategic cost advantage:

North America has a long-term cost advantaged position through abundant supply of Ethane from shale, electricity from natural gas and ample salt compared to global markets

Integration from feedstock to final product captures margin across the production chain and throughout the economic cycle enhancing margin stability

All ethane feedstock capability

Ethylene

4.8B lbs

North American

Merchant Ethylene

Purchases

Chlorine

~1.1B lbs

7.2B lbs

Epoxy

Caustic Soda

Intermediates

7.9B lbs

700M lbs

Polyethylene

2.6B lbs

Styrene

570M lbs

Vinyls

PVC

PVC Products

7.8B lbs

3.5B lbs

HIP

Chlorinated Products

2.3B lbs

Epoxy

1.2B lbs

  • Flexible packaging
  • Shrink wrap
  • Trash bags
  • Tires
  • Latexes for paint & coatings
  • Flooring
  • Roofing
  • Wallpaper
  • Films
  • Coating
  • Automotive
  • Artificial leather
  • Fencing
  • Decking
  • Siding
  • Pipe
  • Pulp & paper
  • Glass
  • Alumina
  • Wind power
  • Aviation
  • Automotive
  • Coatings

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westlake Chemical Corporation published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 17:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTLAKE CORPORATION
01:02pWestlake : IR Presentation
PU
10/04KeyBanc Adjusts Westlake's Price Target to $79 From $90, Reiterates Underweight Rating
MT
10/03Credit Suisse Lowers Westlake's Price Target to $110 from $120, Retains Outperform Rati..
MT
09/26Westlake Releases 2021 ESG Report with GRI/SASB Data Appendix
BU
09/21Deutsche Bank Adjusts Westlake's Price Target to $100 From $115, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/19Alembic Global Adjusts Westlake Price Target to $145 From $170, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
09/14Deutsche Bank Adjusts Westlake Price Target to $115 From $120, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/06Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Westlake With Outperform Rating, Price Target of $1..
MT
08/29KeyBanc Downgrades Westlake to Underweight From Sector Weight; Price Target is $90
MT
08/19WESTLAKE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 369 M - -
Net income 2022 2 729 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 11 879 M 11 879 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 14 550
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 92,83 $
Average target price 111,94 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CORPORATION-4.43%11 879
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-21.47%72 711
AIR LIQUIDE-11.64%63 872
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.81%40 648
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-12.10%26 446
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-6.17%22 172