Westlake : IR Presentation

Strong and experienced leadership with a proven track record of operating excellence, asset allocation, and successful acquisitions and integrations all driving long-term value creation

Global advantage in Performance & Essential Materials (PEM) by leveraging our globally low-cost position with a market leading specialized product orientation in attractive end-markets

Market leading position in Housing & Infrastructure Products (HIP) driving strong customer selection from high-valued, strong brand name product offerings with attractive long term fundamentals in housing, repair & remodeling, and infrastructure markets

Well positioned to execute on a portfolio of opportunities across both segments by leveraging a proven system of operational excellence and value creative capital allocation

Disciplined investment culture and a strong balance sheet provide the ability to weather economic cycles and generate strategic bottom line growth