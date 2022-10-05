Westlake : IR Presentation

Strong and experienced leadership with a proven track record of operating excellence, asset allocation, and successful acquisitions and integrations all driving long-term value creation
Global advantage in Performance & Essential Materials (PEM) by leveraging our globally low-cost position with a market leading specialized product orientation in attractive end-markets
Market leading position in Housing & Infrastructure Products (HIP) driving strong customer selection from high-valued, strong brand name product offerings with attractive long term fundamentals in housing, repair & remodeling, and infrastructure markets
Well positioned to execute on a portfolio of opportunities across both segments by leveraging a proven system of operational excellence and value creative capital allocation
Disciplined investment culture and a strong balance sheet provide the ability to weather economic cycles and generate strategic bottom line growth
Leveraging a Strong History of Success Across a Dynamic Portfolio of Opportunities
Westlake Overview
Financial
Balance Sheet
Performance
& Cash Flow
LTM June 30th, 2022
$15.1B
0.7x
Sales
Net Debt to EBITDA
$5.0B
17+ Years
EBITDA
Avg. Debt Maturity
33%
$3.1B
EBITDA Margin
Operating Cash Flows
$2.9B
78%
Net Income
FCF Conversion
A leading producer of performance oriented and essential materials as well as North American building products that benefits from a globally competitive low-cost position
105
15,500
~16%
Manufacturing
Employees
Sales CAGR
Facilities
(1986-2021)
Sales Breakout
71%
Segment
29%
78%
Region
22%
PEM
HIP
N. America
International
Strong Financials and Balance Sheet With Leadership Positions Across Several End Markets
See page 31 for a reconciliation of non GAAP financial measures
Recent Acquisitions Enhance Value-Added Portfolio
Enhancements create a significant ability to apply our proven skills towards new growth and return opportunities across both segments
Adding Dynamic End Market Applications to Our Value Chain
Establishing HIP as a national
Expanding capabilities for
player, able to comprehensively
Building on strong market
growth in value-added
serve the largest distribution
positions in PEM
products and solutions
customers and partners
Aug.
LASCO Acquisition
2021
Complements our pipe & fittings business which is one of the nation's largest
Expands our offering primarily in 4 inches or smaller fittings
Expands end-market exposure in plumbing, irrigation and pool & spa
Sep.
Dimex Acquisition
Oct.
Boral Building
Feb
Epoxy Acquisition
2021
2021
2022
Products Acquisition
• A leading manufacturer of sustainably
• Significantly expands our building
• Significantly expands our specialty
oriented consumer products
product offering
offering in PEM
• Products made from
• Provides a full-suite of leading brands
• Materials support the light weighting of
post-industrial recycled PVC and PE
and high value products
products to reduce carbon intensity
• Complements our HIP offering with
• Expands geographical reach
• Provides growth to sustainable
landscaping and matting products
particularly in the western U.S.
end-markets such as wind energy
and EV's
Four Catalytic and Capability-Enhancing Acquisitions in the Past Year Valued at $3.8 Billion
High Degree of Product Integrations
Combined With Globally Advantage Low-Cost Position
End Markets
Westlake has long-term strategic cost advantage:
North America has a long-term cost advantaged position through abundant supply of Ethane from shale, electricity from natural gas and ample salt compared to global markets
Integration from feedstock to final product captures margin across the production chain and throughout the economic cycle enhancing margin stability
All ethane feedstock capability
Ethylene
4.8B lbs
North American
Merchant Ethylene
Purchases
Chlorine
~1.1B lbs
7.2B lbs
Epoxy
Caustic Soda
Intermediates
7.9B lbs
700M lbs
Polyethylene
2.6B lbs
Styrene
570M lbs
Vinyls
PVC
PVC Products
7.8B lbs
3.5B lbs
HIP
Chlorinated Products
2.3B lbs
Epoxy
1.2B lbs
Flexible packaging
Shrink wrap
Trash bags
Tires
Latexes for paint & coatings
Flooring
Roofing
Wallpaper
Films
Coating
Automotive
Artificial leather
Fencing
Decking
Siding
Pipe
Pulp & paper
Glass
Alumina
Wind power
Aviation
Automotive
Coatings
