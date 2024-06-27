Westlake Innovations, Inc., a subsidiary of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK), today announced the company has invested in the Blackhorn Industrial Impact Fund II. The fund seeks to invest in 40 capital-efficient companies enabling the decarbonization of the toughest-to-transition sectors in the U.S. economy. Westlake’s action builds upon the company’s commitment to helping develop a more sustainable future through continuous improvement of its own manufacturing as well as strategic investments in innovative technologies and startup firms.

The fund is managed by Blackhorn Ventures, a Colorado-based, thesis-driven, resource-efficiency industrial innovation investment company that focuses in sectors including energy; transportation and logistics; and the built environment. The firm is focused on investing in visionary companies that are changing how industries use resources such as leveraging breakthroughs in engineering and science to define new standards of efficiency.

Over the last five years, Blackhorn Ventures has built a portfolio of 65 companies making a material impact on the nation’s largest and highest-emitting industrial sectors: energy, transportation, buildings and construction, supply chain and logistics. Blackhorn-funded companies are benefiting from a drive to find savings in corporate America while addressing structural economic issues including the labor shortage, the housing shortage, supply chain resiliency, energy security, and the electrification of the nation’s transportation infrastructure. These include companies that are transforming enduring industries like construction, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, water, and energy.

About Westlake

Westlake Innovations, Inc. was formed in 2021 to facilitate the company’s potential investments in new technologies and pursue innovative digital, mechanical or chemical applications such as carbon sequestration or recycling. Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company’s web site at www.westlake.com.

