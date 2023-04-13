Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Westlake Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-13 pm EDT
118.92 USD   +1.17%
05:53pWestlake Innovations Invests in Infinity Recycling's Circular Plastics Fund
BU
04/12Piper Sandler Upgrades Westlake to Overweight From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $140 From $130
MT
04/11Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Westlake to $107 From $103, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westlake Innovations Invests in Infinity Recycling's Circular Plastics Fund

04/13/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
Westlake Innovations, Inc., a subsidiary of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK), today announced the company has invested in the Circular Plastics Fund. The fund seeks to accelerate the transition to a circular economy of plastics by scaling up advanced recycling technology companies that transform plastic waste streams into primary commodities used for new plastic products. Westlake’s investment builds upon the company’s commitment to helping develop a more sustainable future through continuous improvement in its own manufacturing as well as strategic investments in innovative technologies and startup firms.

The Luxembourg-registered Circular Plastics Fund (CPF) is an Article 9 “dark green” impact fund, under the European Union’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. Infinity Recycling manages the CPF, which was created to catalyze the world’s transition to a closed-loop plastics economy in which residual polymer waste streams, globally representing over 85% of plastic waste, are converted into building blocks for the manufacturing of new plastics. The fund’s strategy aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the plastics economy and contribute to eliminating the world’s plastic waste problem.

Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Infinity Recycling was established in 2019 to create markets for end-of-life waste streams by investing in waste valorization technologies. As its first offering, the CPF, makes a significant contribution to solving the plastic waste problem and unlocking much-needed capacity in high in demand recycled commodities. The fund implements a return-driven investment strategy that drives value creation in advanced recycling and accelerates the transition to a circular economy for plastics.

About Westlake

Westlake Innovations, Inc. was formed in 2021 to facilitate the company’s potential investments in new technologies and pursue innovative digital, mechanical or chemical applications such as new materials or recycling. Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 926 M - -
Net income 2023 1 169 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 15 013 M 15 013 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 920
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westlake Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 117,55 $
Average target price 124,19 $
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Yuan Chao President & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Robert Ford Buesinger Executive VP-Information Technology & Digital
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CORPORATION14.64%15 013
AIR LIQUIDE20.08%91 157
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.01%73 180
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.79%42 068
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.08%31 639
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.19.19%21 315
