On June 6, 2024, the Ad Hoc Coalition of Epoxy Resin Producers, of which Westlake Corporation is a member, confidentially lodged an anti-dumpingcomplaint with the European Commission requesting the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of epoxy resins into the European Union market originating in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. On July 1, 2024, the European Commission published in the EU Official Journal a notice initiating an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of epoxy resins originating in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.
Westlake Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of materials and products that enhance life every day. The Company has operations in Asia, Europe, and North America. It provides building blocks for solutions from housing and construction to packaging and healthcare to automotive and the consumer. Its segments include Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali & Derivatives, Westlake European & Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene and Westlake Epoxy. The Housing and Infrastructure Products include Westlake Royal Building Products, Westlake Pipe and Fittings, Westlake Global Compounds and Westlake Dimex. Its products are used in diverse consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, automotive products, water treatment, wind turbines, coatings as well as other durable and non-durable goods.