Item 7.01.

Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 6, 2024, the Ad Hoc Coalition of Epoxy Resin Producers, of which Westlake Corporation is a member, confidentially lodged an anti-dumpingcomplaint with the European Commission requesting the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of epoxy resins into the European Union market originating in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. On July 1, 2024, the European Commission published in the EU Official Journal a notice initiating an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of epoxy resins originating in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

