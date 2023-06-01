AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Westminster Group surges as revenue jumps

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

AIM - WINNERS

Westminster Group PLC, up 38% at 1.59 pence, 12-month range 0.93p-2.47p. The provider of security services says revenue rose to GBP9.5 million in 2022 from GBP7.1 million in 2021, and pretax loss narrowed to GBP365,000 from GBP1.9 million. Looking ahead, Westminster expects 2023 to be "a record year", after beginning it on a positive note.

Edenville Energy PLC, up 36% at 7.50 pence, 12-month range 4.30p-19.18p. The thermal coal developer raises GBP1.5 million through direct subscriptions by two African focused mining investment groups. Says 29.4 million shares will be issued at 5.0p. Funds from the capital raise will be used by the company to fund its ongoing working capital requirements and for due diligence costs associated with ongoing review work of potential new and strategically complimentary projects in Africa.

AIM - LOSERS

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC, down 22% at 1.51p, 12-month range 0.85p-2.47p. The cryptocurrency researcher and investor raises GBP1.0 million via placing of 71.4 million shares at 1.4 pence per share, a 27% discount to Wednesday's closing price of 1.93p. Company will use proceeds for research and development programmes, especially further development of its proprietary bitcoin mining machine learning algorithms and software product release, as well as its North America business development activities. Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chair Francesco Gardin says: "We are pleased to have performed this placing, which secures the funds to continue implementing the development of the company's cutting edge proprietary technologies."

