  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Westminster Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSG   GB00B1XLC220

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:52:22 2023-06-01 am EDT
1.533 GBX   +33.30%
05:54aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Westminster Group surges as revenue jumps
AN
04:28aUS debt deal progress gives lift; Dr Martens down
AN
05/03Scottish National Party appoints auditors as account deadline looms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Westminster Group surges as revenue jumps

06/01/2023 | 05:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Westminster Group PLC, up 38% at 1.59 pence, 12-month range 0.93p-2.47p. The provider of security services says revenue rose to GBP9.5 million in 2022 from GBP7.1 million in 2021, and pretax loss narrowed to GBP365,000 from GBP1.9 million. Looking ahead, Westminster expects 2023 to be "a record year", after beginning it on a positive note.

----------

Edenville Energy PLC, up 36% at 7.50 pence, 12-month range 4.30p-19.18p. The thermal coal developer raises GBP1.5 million through direct subscriptions by two African focused mining investment groups. Says 29.4 million shares will be issued at 5.0p. Funds from the capital raise will be used by the company to fund its ongoing working capital requirements and for due diligence costs associated with ongoing review work of potential new and strategically complimentary projects in Africa.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC, down 22% at 1.51p, 12-month range 0.85p-2.47p. The cryptocurrency researcher and investor raises GBP1.0 million via placing of 71.4 million shares at 1.4 pence per share, a 27% discount to Wednesday's closing price of 1.93p. Company will use proceeds for research and development programmes, especially further development of its proprietary bitcoin mining machine learning algorithms and software product release, as well as its North America business development activities. Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chair Francesco Gardin says: "We are pleased to have performed this placing, which secures the funds to continue implementing the development of the company's cutting edge proprietary technologies."

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.36% 25473.8 End-of-day quote.65.18%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.69% 27232.7 End-of-day quote.64.73%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.27% 437.57 Real-time Quote.-3.95%
EDENVILLE ENERGY PLC 29.55% 7.125 Delayed Quote.-25.42%
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC -21.82% 1.505 Delayed Quote.71.11%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.85% 139.25 Real-time Quote.-8.62%
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC 38.96% 1.533 Delayed Quote.-34.29%
Financials
Sales 2021 7,05 M 8,73 M 8,73 M
Net income 2021 -1,92 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net cash 2021 0,90 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,80 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Westminster Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Peter Donald Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Leonard William Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Antony Brian Baldry Chairman
Stuart Peter Fowler Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John Mawuli Ababio Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC-34.29%5
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.38%46 503
ALLEGION PLC1.73%9 417
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.80.02%9 351
ADT INC.-35.83%5 309
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.36%2 411
