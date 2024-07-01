(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Monday.

AIM - WINNERS

Westminster Group PLC, up 8.2% at 2.65 pence, 12-month range 1.03p-4.24p. The specialist security and services company agrees GBP1.5 million convertible loan note facility. Says facility is signed with Pantheon A Family Office Ltd. Chief Executive Peter Fowler says: "We have previously announced that the company had engaged with specialist corporate advisors to secure project-based debt capital to assist in the delivery of the company's opportunities and contract awards. I am delighted, therefore, to secure this funding from the investor concerned who has been extremely supportive of Westminster's business model and shares the board's belief in the Company's growth prospects."

Helium One Global Ltd, up 8.6% at 0.79p, 12-month range 0.18p-10.30p. The producer of low-carbon helium updates on its progress at its Rukwa project area in Tanzania ahead of its extended well test at Itumbula West-1. It says that it is on track to deepen ITW-1 well and commence EWT in fault-fracture helium play in July. "This is a very exciting time for the company as the test will enable us to determine commercial flow rates, reservoir performance and helium concentrations over a longer period of time. The results of this EWT will enable us to better determine resource estimates and fully evaluate the potential of this new fault-fracture helium play we have at Itumbula," says Chief Executive Lorna Blaisse.

AIM - LOSERS

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC, down 34% at 1.62p, 12-month range 1.50p-5.50p. The diamond exploration company announces placing to raise total of GBP328,747 at 1.5p per share. Funds raised will be used to carry out a follow-up exploration programme for Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements on Karelian's licences. Chair Richard Conroy comments: "This fundraising comes at an exciting time for the company. We have recently announced a very positive independent report on the potential of our Nickel Copper Platinum Group Elements Licences which we look forward to following up immediately. We are also at a very advanced stage in our diamond exploration and development in Finland."

