    WSG   GB00B1XLC220

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
  
Westminster : Arabia Attend The 2022 World Defence Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

03/11/2022 | 11:20am EST
Westminster Arabia attended the World Defence Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week (6th - 9th March 2022) alongside strategic partners and clients.

The show has been promoted as "the Global Stage for Defence Interoperability". Founded by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries, the World Defence Show is a fully integrated and future-focused event, set to showcase the latest technological developments from around the globe and demonstrate defence interoperability across all domains.

Over four days, the exhibition showcased the latest, best in class, current and future defence technologies through exhibits, live demonstrations, conferences and seminars. In line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambition to localize 50% of domestic military expenditure, Saudi Arabia aims to be at the forefront of future defence technologies making it an increasingly important catalyst for change shaping the future of defence.

Westminster Arabia's Sales & Operations Manager, Richard Conlon, stated;

"The show has been a good opportunity for us to augment the group brand, make introductions, showcase products we supply, as well as to develop and cement relationships in the region. As a registered Saudi Arabian company, Westminster Arabia is well-positioned to leverage the opportunities and add value to the objectives of Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision."

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 16:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,20 M 9,44 M 9,44 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 2,00 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,27 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 89,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,20 GBX
Average target price 18,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 718%
Managers and Directors
Peter Donald Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Leonard William Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Antony Brian Baldry Chairman
Stuart Peter Fowler Executive Director & Operations Director
John Mawuli Ababio Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC-29.03%10
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.90%65 651
GARMIN LTD.-18.39%21 424
ALLEGION PLC-14.75%9 961
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.28%8 199
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565