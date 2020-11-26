Log in
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC    WSG   GB00B1XLC220

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
  Report
11/26 10:33:09 am
6.3351 GBX   -2.24%
Westminster : Joint venture continues to provide training support

11/26/2020 | 10:45am EST
Westminster and GAA have continued to work together to deliver effective training ensuring the impact of the current restrictions are minimised and our clients can be confident, with our support, that their staff remain skilled and competent. Our ongoing training for Saudia Cargo is only one example of our successful client support.

Our innovative and realistic methodologies will support every aspect of all learning and has already proved why our many worldwide clients continue to trust our services and highly regarded reputation.

We provide a complete solution to comply with all national and international requirements and standards incorporating industry leading best practises.

To find out more about our training services, please click here to visit our website.

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 20 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 15:44:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 10,9 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2019 -1,40 M -1,87 M -1,87 M
Net Debt 2019 2,01 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 86,5%
Technical analysis trends WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Donald Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Peter Fowler Executive Director & Operations Director
Mark Leonard William Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patricia Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Enea Cattaneo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC-44.85%14
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.39.31%64 820
GARMIN LTD19.28%22 254
ALLEGION PLC-7.49%10 604
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.59%9 629
ADT INC.1.01%6 612
