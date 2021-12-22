Westminster : Same Day PCR Tests Now Available

Westminster Group's Covid testing partner Certific is now offering a SAME DAY testing service in London.

The new service is in response to the updated testing requirements for all international travellers. Current requirements are precluding lateral flow tests and visitors must now take a PCR on day two as a minimum.

Traditionally, PCR tests can take 48 hours or if a premium is paid, a next day service is usually available. Certific is now able to offer same day PCR testing in London, within the M25.

The Same Day, Day Two PCR test is possible by ordering your test in advance, taking your test using the secure identification process and then arranging collection of your sample between 10am and 12pm - which will then be processed and a result provided the same day.

A Same Day, Day Two PCR test is an ideal addition to the service offering, ensuring the negative impact of changes to the policy for international visitors is reduced as much as possible. A fast turnaround is essential for all travellers, from business to tourism.

To learn more about the Same Day, Day Two PCR test, click here.