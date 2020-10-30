Log in
Westminster Group PLC

WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC

(WSG)
  Report
News 


Westminster : continue to provide Aviation Security Training despite changing Coronavirus restrictions.

10/30/2020 | 03:30am EDT
Westminster are happy to announce that, despite growing Coronavirus restrictions, we are still providing Aviation Security Training.

Westminster are continuing to provide quality training and a completely flexible approach to ensure our worldwide clients are fully supported when and where needed. Our operational experienced team can deploy to your location almost immediately to assist in these challenging times.

Whether it's planning, operational support, quality assurance or training compliance we can ensure all areas are, and continue to, meet all requirements.

We can provide training for Ground (GSAT, GSO, GSS & ASM), Aircrew (AST & DG), Cargo (RA & KC),Hold Baggage Reconciliation, IFS, AS and Screener training (including CT/EDS).

To find out more about Westminster's Aviation Security Training, or any of our other courses, click here to visit our website, or contact us at enquiries@wg-plc.com

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:29:07 UTC

