Westminster : provides wide range of Vehicle & Pedestrian Management

03/09/2022 | 09:52am EST
Westminster is pleased to have been selected to provide a traffic flow management solution to a leading UK construction company.

As a leading provider of security equipment and managed services worldwide, with an extensive portfolio of products and services, Westminster is well placed to assist companies' and organisations with their pedestrian and vehicular access and security requirements.

Our extensive range of vehicle and Pedestrian Management solutions covers a wide range of requirements, from entry control, ANPR, Directional control and security barriers.

Working with numerous manufacturers, on a global scale, Westminster can source, install, and maintain vehicle and pedestrian management solutions - designed to meet your exact requirements.

For pedestrian management, we have a wide range of access control systems, automated gates and security entrance lanes.

Additionally, our vehicle management solutions include permanent and portable security barriers, parking revenue systems, ANPR and access control solutions.

Westminster also provides a comprehensive range of Ballistic Defence systems for vehicle management, such as mobile and bullet proof sentry boxes, bullet proof partition shields and ballistic sliding gates.

To find out more about Vehicle & Pedestrian Management, visit the dedicated section of our website, or alternatively email enquiries@wg-plc.com or call us on +44 1295 756300

Disclaimer

Westminster Group plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,20 M 9,43 M 9,43 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 2,00 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,27 M 9,52 M 9,52 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 89,7%
Managers and Directors
Peter Donald Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Leonard William Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Antony Brian Baldry Chairman
Stuart Peter Fowler Executive Director & Operations Director
John Mawuli Ababio Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTMINSTER GROUP PLC-29.03%10
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.67%65 095
GARMIN LTD.-19.23%21 203
ALLEGION PLC-15.86%9 832
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.96%8 128
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565