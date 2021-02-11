Westminster : recently provided a Trinidadian Security Company with Fever Screening & Metal Detection Equipment

The WG 320 Walkthrough Fever & Metal Detector is an effective solution to combine fever screening with metal detection, reducing the time needed to screen individuals.
It provides detection of above normal body temperatures by comparing people's skin temperatures against a pre-programmed normal body temperature. The detection of metal contraband items such as weapons adds a further level of security to an establishment without the requirement for a different means of technology.
Westminster Group recently fulfilled a contract to supply a security and computing solutions company based in Trinidad with a number of WG320 Walkthrough Fever & Metal Detectors. The detectors will be used to screen individuals on their way into the premises, denying entrance to anyone with a higher than normal temperature, or any metal contraband on their person.
To find out more about our Walkthrough Fever & Metal Detectors, or any of our other detecting equipment, please visit the detection products section of our website, or contact us at enquiries@wg-plc.com
Disclaimer
Westminster Group plc published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 16:08:01 UTC.