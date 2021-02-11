Westminster : recently provided a Trinidadian Security Company with Fever Screening & Metal Detection Equipment

It provides detection of above normal body temperatures by comparing people's skin temperatures against a pre-programmed normal body temperature. The detection of metal contraband items such as weapons adds a further level of security to an establishment without the requirement for a different means of technology.

Westminster Group recently fulfilled a contract to supply a security and computing solutions company based in Trinidad with a number of WG320 Walkthrough Fever & Metal Detectors. The detectors will be used to screen individuals on their way into the premises, denying entrance to anyone with a higher than normal temperature, or any metal contraband on their person.

To find out more about our Walkthrough Fever & Metal Detectors, or any of our other detecting equipment, please visit the detection products section of our website, or contact us at enquiries@wg-plc.com

