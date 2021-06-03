Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Westminster Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMR   CA9607554032

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD.

(WMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Westminster to List in Australia and Re-Brand

06/03/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (the "Company" or "Westminster") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Euroz Hartleys Limited, an Australian Investment Banking firm, to sponsor a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Jason Cubitt, Westminster's President and CEO, commented, "Australia has a rich mining culture and the ASX is second only to Canada's TSX for the number of listed mineral exploration and development companies. We look forward to gaining exposure to this important retail and institutional market and further diversifying our existing Australian shareholder base with this listing."

As a result of this listing, the Company expects to benefit from both access to capital and overall liquidity as it develops its Latin American projects. With a financing just completed and work programs scheduled at both Peruvian and Chilean operations, Westminster is well positioned to build shareholder value in the coming months.

ABOUT EUROZ HARTLEYS
Euroz Hartleys Limited ("Euroz Hartleys") is a diversified financial services company, providing a range of financial services including stockbroking, corporate finance, and wealth management. The firm represents the largest institutional desk in Australia with a specific focus on the natural resource sector and boasts private wealth funds-under-management in excess of $2.6B.

RE-BRANDING
As part of its entry into the Australian market and the company's expanding focus in Latin America, management has agreed to a corporate name change from Westminster Resources Ltd. to Solis Resources Ltd. Appropriate stock symbols for both Canadian and Australian markets will be selected and announced when the corporate re-branding has taken effect.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER RESOURCES
Westminster is a Latin American focused mining exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt-source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. The Company also recently acquired an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Mostazal copper project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jason Cubitt
Jason Cubitt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Westminster Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-681-3170
info@westminsterresources.com
westminsterresources.com

or

Carrie Howes
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 416 837 0075
carrie@westminsterresources.com

The terms and timing of the ASX listing remain under consideration and shareholders will be kept informed as this listing is advanced in the months ahead.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86416


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD.
11:25aWestminster to List in Australia and Re-Brand
NE
05/12WESTMINSTER RESOURCES  : Reports Closing of Oversubscribed Financing
MT
05/12Westminster Resources Ltd. Closes $2.75 Million Oversubscribed Financing
NE
04/20Westminster Resources Ltd. Increases Financing to $2,750,000
NE
03/30Westminster Resources Ltd. Announces $2,500,000 Financing
NE
03/24Westminster Resources Ltd. Identifies Roots to Copper Mineralization at Mosta..
NE
03/18Westminster Resources Ltd. Appoints VP Finance
NE
03/15Westminster Resources Ltd. Appoints Country Manager for Chilean Operations
NE
03/11Westminster Reaches Terms on Mostazal Copper Project in Chile's Atacama
NE
2020Westminster Resources Ltd. Grants Stock Options
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,49 M -0,41 M -0,41 M
Net Debt 2020 0,28 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 8,69 M 8,66 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Westminster Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Cubitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Chae Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christopher Gale Non-Executive Director
Fred A. C. Tejada Director
Kerry Griffin Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD.39.13%9
BHP GROUP16.40%178 472
RIO TINTO PLC15.27%147 992
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC35.92%57 893
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.51%38 339
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)48.15%19 687