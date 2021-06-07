Log in
    WTE   GB00B0S5KR31

WESTMOUNT ENERGY LIMITED

(WTE)
Westmount Energy : 2021-06-07 Westmount Corporate Presentation.

06/07/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
UK AIM (WTE.L), USA OTCQB (WMELF)

Stena DrillMax images courtesy of Stena Drilling

Access to portfolio of drilling outcomes - Guyana-Suriname Basin

Summary - June 2021

Stena Carron images courtesy of Stena Drilling

www.westmountenergy.com

The information contained in this presentation document (the "presentation", which term includes any information provided verbally in

connection with this presentation document) does not constitute an offer or solicitation to hold, sell or invest in any security and should not be considered as investment advice or as a sufficient basis on which to make investment decisions. This presentation is being provided to you for information purposes only and is the property of the Company. Making this presentation available in no circumstances whatsoever implies the existence of a commitment or contract by or with the Company, or any of its affiliated entities, or any of its or their respective subsidiaries, directors, officers, representatives, employees, advisers or agents for any purpose.

Whilst this presentation has been prepared in good faith, neither Westmount Energy Limited (the "Company") nor any of its group undertakings nor any of their respective directors, members, advisers, representatives, officers, agent, consultants or employees: (i) makes, or is authorised to make any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, with respect to the information and opinions contained in it or accepts any responsibility or liability as to the accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of such information or opinions; or (ii) accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from use of or in connection with the information in this presentation.

The Company is under no obligation to provide any additional information or to update or revise the information in this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent. This presentation may include certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions. There can be no assurance that any of the results and events contemplated by any forward-looking statements contained in the information can be achieved or will, in fact, occur. No representation is made or any assurance, undertaking or indemnity is given that any such forward looking statements are correct or that they can be achieved. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on the completeness, accuracy or fairness thereof.

No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or its directors, officers, partners, employees, agents or advisers or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise for any other communication written or otherwise. In addition, in issuing this presentation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent in this presentation.

The statements contained in this presentation may include "forward looking statements" that express expectations of future events or results. All statements based on future expectations rather than on historical facts are forward looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and the Company cannot give assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. The Company gives no undertaking to update forward looking statements to reflect any changes in expectations, events, conditions or circumstances upon which such statements are made.

Slide 2

www.westmountenergy.com

Introduction

Listed on AIM (WTE.L) and OTCQB (WMELF) Westmount Energy Ltd. is

  1. Guyana-Surinamefocused oil and gas exploration Company with investments which offer exposure to ongoing ExxonMobil operated, drilling on the Canje Block, in one of the most prolific emerging hydrocarbon provinces worldwide.

Capital Structure

  • Ordinary shares1 144,051,486
  • Market Capitalisation1 ~GBP£16.8M (closing share price 11.65p)
  • Share Options1 4,500,000; No Warrants outstanding
  • No debt
  • Cash2 ~GBP£1.3M

Major Shareholders1

Board

Broker / NOMAD

Gerard Walsh (Chairman)

Cenkos Securities Plc

  • Dermot Corcoran
  • David King
  • Thomas O'Gorman

Original Map Source: ExxonMobil Presentation 2018

Note 1: As of the 4th June 2021;

Note 2: As of the 31st March 2021

www.westmountenergy.com

Slide 3

Company Snapshot

  • Strategic investments used to establish position in prolific, emerging, Guyana-Suriname Basin
  • 18 out of 22 expl. successes on Stabroek Block; ~9 bn boe discovered to date - mostly in M-C (Maastrichtian-Campanianinterval)
  • Tanager-1Maastrichtian Discovery - 65.3 MMbbls 2C (42.7 MMbbls Net Kaieteur Block)1 - currently non-commercialas stand-alonedevelopment
  • Bulletwood-1 confirms petroleum system - with quality reservoirs & hydrocarbons - analysis ongoing
  • WTE leveraged exposure to next two ExxonMobil operated Canje wells in Q2/Q3 2021- independent prospects - Jabillo-1(1,000 MMbbls)2 M-C
    - Sapote-1 M-C + deeper potential
  • Jabillo-1 top-hole section drilled; ops now resumed after maintenance

Notes: 1NSAI CPR dated 14th Feb, 2021 2www.jhiassociates.com; 3As of 31st May 2021

Slide 4

WTE Indirect Interests3

Canje Block (JHI ~7.7%)

Kaieteur Block (Cataleya ~5.3%)

Kaieteur Block (Ratio Pet.<0.04%)

Orinduik Block (Eco ~0.8%)

Block 47 (Ratio Pet.<0.04%)

Original Map Source: ExxonMobil Presentation 2018

Drillships working (Guyana) Q2 2021

Stena Carron (Guyana)

Noble Bob Douglas (Guyana)

Noble Tom Madden (Guyana)

Noble Don Taylor (Guyana)

Noble Sam Croft (Guyana)

Stena DrillMax (Guyana)

www.westmountenergy.com

Westmount Energy Ltd. - Investment Portfolio - 31st May 2021

Guyana - Strategic Corporate Investments

UnListed - Private Corporations

Approximate Holding

Main Asset

JHI Associates Inc.

5,651,270 common shares

~7.7% issued shares1

17.5% Canje Block

Cataleya Energy Corp.

567,185 common shares

~5.3% issued shares2

25% Kaieteur Block

Listed - Public Corporations

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd.

1,500,000 common shares

~0.8% issued shares

15% Orinduik Block

Ratio Petroleum LP

89,653 share units

~0.04% issued shares

25% Kaieteur Block

Non-Guyana - Energy Investments

Listed - Public Corporations

Argos Resources Ltd.

1,000,000 common shares

~0.4% issued shares

100% PL001 Falkland. Is.

Other

  1. Assumes same number of shares in issue as at 13th November 2019
  2. Assumes same number of shares in issue as at 10th August 2020

Slide 5

www.westmountenergy.com

Disclaimer

Westmount Energy Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 17:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
