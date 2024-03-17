825,000 Common Shares of Westmount Minerals Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024.

Details:

An aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options and 5,500,001 shares will be subject to escrow, such that 10% of the securities will be released from escrow on the date when Company's securities are listed on a Canadian exchange and the remaining in 6 equal tranches of 15% each on the dates that are 6 months, 12 months, 18 months,24 months, 30 months and 36 months following the date when Company's securities are listed on a Canadian exchange.