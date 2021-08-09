Westone Information Industry : China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong
rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued
tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of
fresh policy easing.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% to 4,985.56,
while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% to 3,494.63.
** China's factory gate inflation climbed 9% in July, rising at
a faster clip from the previous month and above expectations,
adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum.
(nL1N2PG01P)
** Domestic export growth unexpectedly slowed last month,
following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. Global banks including
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reduced forecasts for
China's GDP growth.
** "We expect another 50bp RRR cut this year, while local
government bond issuance could accelerate in the coming months
to support infrastructure investment," Morgan Stanley wrote,
citing the need for more policy support to stabilize the job
market.
** China's consumer staples sector and real estate
indexes led the increase, jumping 3.09% and 5.80%
respectively.
** But new energy and semiconductor companies fell, as Chinese
regulators said last week they would continue to closely monitor
the price and market order of chips. (nL1N2PA06O)
** State-owned Westone Information Industry Inc
surged 10% to 31.52 yuan , its near two-year high as
Reuters reported last Saturday that it would be the main
third-party company to manage Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi
Global Inc's massive data stored domestically.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)