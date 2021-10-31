Log in
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
01/11/2021 Westpac 2021 Full Year Result

10/31/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
Conditions, fees and charges apply. These may change or we may introduce new ones in the future. Full details are available on request. Lending criteria apply to approval of credit products. This information does not take your personal objectives, circumstances or needs into account. Consider its appropriateness to these factors before acting on it. Read the disclosure documents for your selected product or service, including the Terms and Conditions or Product Disclosure Statement, before deciding. Target Market Determinations for the products are available. Unless otherwise specified, the products and services described on this website are available only in Australia from © Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 AFSL and Australian credit licence 233714.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 21:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 111 M 15 852 M 15 852 M
Net income 2021 5 155 M 3 871 M 3 871 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 94 063 M 70 591 M 70 632 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 33 607
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,67 AUD
Average target price 27,56 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION32.52%70 591
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.07%502 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%391 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 093
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.80%212 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.52%204 482