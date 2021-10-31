2021 Full Year Financial Results Announcement (PDF 1009KB)
10/31/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
Full Year
Financial
Results
2021
INCORPORATING THE REQUIREMENTS OF APPENDIX 4E
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN 33 007 457 141
Simpler, stronger bank
iv
WESTPAC GROUP 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Results Announcement to the market
ASX Appendix 4E
Results for announcement to the market1
Report for the full year ended 30 September 20212
Revenue from ordinary activities3,4 ($m)
up
5%
to
$21,222
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to equity holders4 ($m)
up
138%
to
$5,458
Net profit for the year attributable to equity holders4 ($m)
up
138%
to
$5,458
Amount per
Franked amount
Dividend Distributions (cents per ordinary share)
security
per security
Final Dividend
60
60
Interim Dividend
58
58
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividends
8 November 2021 (Sydney)
9 November 2021 (New York)
This document comprises the Westpac Group 2021 Full Year Financial Results, and is provided to the Australian Securities Exchange under Listing Rule 4.3A.
This report should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Westpac Group Annual Report and any public announcements made in the period by the Westpac Group in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules.
Comprises reported interest income, interest expense and non-interest income.
All comparisons are with the reported results for the twelve months ended 30 September 2020.
WESTPAC GROUP 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
v
Results Announcement to the market
Index
1.0
Group results
1
1.1 Reported results
1
1.2 Key financial information
3
1.3 Cash earnings results
4
1.4 Market share and system multiple metrics
11
2.0
Review of Group operations
12
2.1 Performance overview
16
2.2 Review of earnings
24
2.3 Credit quality
39
2.4
Balance sheet and funding
42
2.5 Capital and dividends
47
2.6
Sustainability performance summary
55
3.0
Divisional results
57
3.1 Consumer
58
3.2 Business
61
3.3 Westpac Institutional Bank
64
3.4 Westpac New Zealand
67
3.5 Specialist Businesses
71
3.6
Group Businesses
75
4.0
2021 Full Year Financial Report
77
4.1 Significant developments
78
4.2
Consolidated income statement
86
4.3 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
87
4.4 Consolidated balance sheet
88
4.5 Consolidated statement of changes in equity
89
4.6 Consolidated cash flow statement
91
4.7
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
92
4.8 Statement in relation to the audit of the financial statements
WESTPAC GROUP 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Results Announcement to the market
In this Full Year Financial Results Announcement (Results Announcement) references to 'Westpac', 'WBC', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities, unless it clearly means just Westpac Banking Corporation.
All references to $ in this Results Announcement are to Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Financial calendar
Final Results Announcement released
1
November 2021
Ex-dividend date for final dividend
5
November 2021
Record date for final dividend (Sydney)
8
November 2021
Annual General Meeting
15 December 2021
Final dividend payable
21 December 2021
WESTPAC GROUP 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
1
Group results
Group results
Reported results
Reported net profit attributable to owners of Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC) is prepared in accordance with the requirements of Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) and regulations applicable to Australian Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs).
Half Year
Half Year
% Mov't
Full Year
Full Year
% Mov't
Sept
March
Sept 21 -
Sept
Sept
Sept 21 -
$m
2021
2021
Mar 21
2021
2020
Sept 20
Net interest income
8,510
8,348
2
16,858
16,696
1
Net fee income
782
700
12
1,482
1,592
(7)
Net wealth management and insurance income
613
598
3
1,211
751
61
Trading income
277
442
(37)
719
895
(20)
Other income
354
598
(41)
952
249
large
Net operating income before operating expenses and impairment
(charges)/benefits
10,536
10,686
(1)
21,222
20,183
5
Operating expenses
(7,314)
(5,997)
22
(13,311)
(12,739)
4
Profit before impairment (charges)/benefits and income tax
expense
3,222
4,689
(31)
7,911
7,444
6
Impairment (charges)/benefits
218
372
(41)
590
(3,178)
large
Profit before income tax expense
3,440
5,061
(32)
8,501
4,266
99
Income tax expense
(1,422)
(1,616)
(12)
(3,038)
(1,974)
54
Net profit
2,018
3,445
(41)
5,463
2,292
138
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI)
(3)
(2)
50
(5)
(2)
150
Net profit attributable to owners of WBC
2,015
3,443
(41)
5,458
2,290
138
Net profit attributable to owners of WBC for Full Year 2021 was $5,458 million, an increase of $3,168 million or 138% compared to Full Year 2020.
The increase in net profit was predominantly due to a credit impairment benefit of $590 million in Full Year 2021 compared to a charge of $3,178 million in Full Year 2020. Over recent years, Westpac has incurred certain items that have been called "notable items". The net after tax impact of these items was lower in Full Year 2021 ($1,601 million) compared to Full Year 2020 ($2,619 million). Full Year 2021 items included:
the write-down of assets (goodwill, capitalised software and certain other assets);
additional provisions for estimated customer refunds, payments, associated costs and litigation; and
separation and transaction costs related to divestment of the Group's Specialist Businesses; partly offset by
gains on sale of assets and non-core businesses.
These are discussed in Section 1.3.2, Section 2.1, Section 2.2.9, and Notes 10 and 14 of the 2021 Full Year Financial Report in Section 4.
The following is a summary of the movements in the major line items in net profit for Full Year 2021 compared to Full Year 2020.
Net interest income increased $162 million compared to Full Year 2020 reflecting a 3 basis point increase in reported net interest margin (to 2.06%) partly offset by a small decline in average interest earning assets of $2.3 billion (down less than 1%). The decline in average interest earning assets was mostly from lower business lending early in the year and from a decline in other overseas assets as we consolidated our operations in Asia. The rise in net interest income was predominantly due to:
a $667 million change in unrealised gains on fair value economic hedges, from a charge of $477 million in Full Year 2020 to a benefit of $190 million in Full Year 2021; and
lower wholesale funding and deposit costs; partly offset by
lower spreads on mortgages and business lending from intense competition, and a shift in the mix of the portfolio to lower spread fixed rate lending; and
reduced returns on hedged capital and liquid assets from lower interest rates.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
