2021 Full Year Financial Results Announcement (PDF 1009KB)

Reported net profit attributable to owners of Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC) is prepared in accordance with the requirements of Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) and regulations applicable to Australian Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs).

Half Year Half Year % Mov't Full Year Full Year % Mov't Sept March Sept 21 - Sept Sept Sept 21 - $m 2021 2021 Mar 21 2021 2020 Sept 20 Net interest income 8,510 8,348 2 16,858 16,696 1 Net fee income 782 700 12 1,482 1,592 (7) Net wealth management and insurance income 613 598 3 1,211 751 61 Trading income 277 442 (37) 719 895 (20) Other income 354 598 (41) 952 249 large Net operating income before operating expenses and impairment (charges)/benefits 10,536 10,686 (1) 21,222 20,183 5 Operating expenses (7,314) (5,997) 22 (13,311) (12,739) 4 Profit before impairment (charges)/benefits and income tax expense 3,222 4,689 (31) 7,911 7,444 6 Impairment (charges)/benefits 218 372 (41) 590 (3,178) large Profit before income tax expense 3,440 5,061 (32) 8,501 4,266 99 Income tax expense (1,422) (1,616) (12) (3,038) (1,974) 54 Net profit 2,018 3,445 (41) 5,463 2,292 138 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI) (3) (2) 50 (5) (2) 150 Net profit attributable to owners of WBC 2,015 3,443 (41) 5,458 2,290 138

Net profit attributable to owners of WBC for Full Year 2021 was $5,458 million, an increase of $3,168 million or 138% compared to Full Year 2020.

The increase in net profit was predominantly due to a credit impairment benefit of $590 million in Full Year 2021 compared to a charge of $3,178 million in Full Year 2020. Over recent years, Westpac has incurred certain items that have been called "notable items". The net after tax impact of these items was lower in Full Year 2021 ($1,601 million) compared to Full Year 2020 ($2,619 million). Full Year 2021 items included:

the write-down of assets (goodwill, capitalised software and certain other assets);

additional provisions for estimated customer refunds, payments, associated costs and litigation; and

separation and transaction costs related to divestment of the Group's Specialist Businesses; partly offset by

gains on sale of assets and non-core businesses.

These are discussed in Section 1.3.2, Section 2.1, Section 2.2.9, and Notes 10 and 14 of the 2021 Full Year Financial Report in Section 4.

The following is a summary of the movements in the major line items in net profit for Full Year 2021 compared to Full Year 2020.

Net interest income increased $162 million compared to Full Year 2020 reflecting a 3 basis point increase in reported net interest margin (to 2.06%) partly offset by a small decline in average interest earning assets of $2.3 billion (down less than 1%). The decline in average interest earning assets was mostly from lower business lending early in the year and from a decline in other overseas assets as we consolidated our operations in Asia. The rise in net interest income was predominantly due to: