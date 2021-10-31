Log in
2021 Full Year Financial Results Announcement (PDF 1009KB)

10/31/2021
Full Year

Financial

Results

2021

INCORPORATING THE REQUIREMENTS OF APPENDIX 4E

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN 33 007 457 141

Simpler, stronger bank

iv

WESTPAC GROUP 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Results Announcement to the market

ASX Appendix 4E

Results for announcement to the market1

Report for the full year ended 30 September 20212

Revenue from ordinary activities3,4 ($m)

up

5%

to

$21,222

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to equity holders4 ($m)

up

138%

to

$5,458

Net profit for the year attributable to equity holders4 ($m)

up

138%

to

$5,458

Amount per

Franked amount

Dividend Distributions (cents per ordinary share)

security

per security

Final Dividend

60

60

Interim Dividend

58

58

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividends

8 November 2021 (Sydney)

9 November 2021 (New York)

  1. This document comprises the Westpac Group 2021 Full Year Financial Results, and is provided to the Australian Securities Exchange under Listing Rule 4.3A.
  2. This report should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Westpac Group Annual Report and any public announcements made in the period by the Westpac Group in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules.
  3. Comprises reported interest income, interest expense and non-interest income.
  4. All comparisons are with the reported results for the twelve months ended 30 September 2020.

WESTPAC GROUP 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

v

Results Announcement to the market

Index

1.0

Group results

1

1.1 Reported results

1

1.2 Key financial information

3

1.3 Cash earnings results

4

1.4 Market share and system multiple metrics

11

2.0

Review of Group operations

12

2.1 Performance overview

16

2.2 Review of earnings

24

2.3 Credit quality

39

2.4

Balance sheet and funding

42

2.5 Capital and dividends

47

2.6

Sustainability performance summary

55

3.0

Divisional results

57

3.1 Consumer

58

3.2 Business

61

3.3 Westpac Institutional Bank

64

3.4 Westpac New Zealand

67

3.5 Specialist Businesses

71

3.6

Group Businesses

75

4.0

2021 Full Year Financial Report

77

4.1 Significant developments

78

4.2

Consolidated income statement

86

4.3 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

87

4.4 Consolidated balance sheet

88

4.5 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

89

4.6 Consolidated cash flow statement

91

4.7

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

92

4.8 Statement in relation to the audit of the financial statements

124

5.0

Cash earnings financial information

125

6.0

Other information

139

6.1 Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

139

6.2

References to websites

141

6.3

Credit ratings

141

6.4 Dividend reinvestment plan

141

6.5

Information on related entities

142

6.6 Financial calendar and Share Registry details

143

6.7 Exchange rates

147

7.0

Glossary

148

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

  1. WESTPAC GROUP 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Results Announcement to the market

In this Full Year Financial Results Announcement (Results Announcement) references to 'Westpac', 'WBC', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities, unless it clearly means just Westpac Banking Corporation.

All references to $ in this Results Announcement are to Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial calendar

Final Results Announcement released

1

November 2021

Ex-dividend date for final dividend

5

November 2021

Record date for final dividend (Sydney)

8

November 2021

Annual General Meeting

15 December 2021

Final dividend payable

21 December 2021

WESTPAC GROUP 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

1

Group results

  1. Group results
  2. Reported results

Reported net profit attributable to owners of Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC) is prepared in accordance with the requirements of Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) and regulations applicable to Australian Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs).

Half Year

Half Year

% Mov't

Full Year

Full Year

% Mov't

Sept

March

Sept 21 -

Sept

Sept

Sept 21 -

$m

2021

2021

Mar 21

2021

2020

Sept 20

Net interest income

8,510

8,348

2

16,858

16,696

1

Net fee income

782

700

12

1,482

1,592

(7)

Net wealth management and insurance income

613

598

3

1,211

751

61

Trading income

277

442

(37)

719

895

(20)

Other income

354

598

(41)

952

249

large

Net operating income before operating expenses and impairment

(charges)/benefits

10,536

10,686

(1)

21,222

20,183

5

Operating expenses

(7,314)

(5,997)

22

(13,311)

(12,739)

4

Profit before impairment (charges)/benefits and income tax

expense

3,222

4,689

(31)

7,911

7,444

6

Impairment (charges)/benefits

218

372

(41)

590

(3,178)

large

Profit before income tax expense

3,440

5,061

(32)

8,501

4,266

99

Income tax expense

(1,422)

(1,616)

(12)

(3,038)

(1,974)

54

Net profit

2,018

3,445

(41)

5,463

2,292

138

Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI)

(3)

(2)

50

(5)

(2)

150

Net profit attributable to owners of WBC

2,015

3,443

(41)

5,458

2,290

138

Net profit attributable to owners of WBC for Full Year 2021 was $5,458 million, an increase of $3,168 million or 138% compared to Full Year 2020.

The increase in net profit was predominantly due to a credit impairment benefit of $590 million in Full Year 2021 compared to a charge of $3,178 million in Full Year 2020. Over recent years, Westpac has incurred certain items that have been called "notable items". The net after tax impact of these items was lower in Full Year 2021 ($1,601 million) compared to Full Year 2020 ($2,619 million). Full Year 2021 items included:

  • the write-down of assets (goodwill, capitalised software and certain other assets);
  • additional provisions for estimated customer refunds, payments, associated costs and litigation; and
  • separation and transaction costs related to divestment of the Group's Specialist Businesses; partly offset by
  • gains on sale of assets and non-core businesses.

These are discussed in Section 1.3.2, Section 2.1, Section 2.2.9, and Notes 10 and 14 of the 2021 Full Year Financial Report in Section 4.

The following is a summary of the movements in the major line items in net profit for Full Year 2021 compared to Full Year 2020.

Net interest income increased $162 million compared to Full Year 2020 reflecting a 3 basis point increase in reported net interest margin (to 2.06%) partly offset by a small decline in average interest earning assets of $2.3 billion (down less than 1%). The decline in average interest earning assets was mostly from lower business lending early in the year and from a decline in other overseas assets as we consolidated our operations in Asia. The rise in net interest income was predominantly due to:

  • a $667 million change in unrealised gains on fair value economic hedges, from a charge of $477 million in Full Year 2020 to a benefit of $190 million in Full Year 2021; and
  • lower wholesale funding and deposit costs; partly offset by
  • lower spreads on mortgages and business lending from intense competition, and a shift in the mix of the portfolio to lower spread fixed rate lending; and
  • reduced returns on hedged capital and liquid assets from lower interest rates.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

