2021 Full Year Financial Results Media Release  (PDF 514KB)

References to notable items in this release include (after tax) provisions and costs related to the AUSTRAC proceedings; provisions for estimated customer refunds and repayments, associated costs and litigation; the

Full Year 2021 compared to Full Year 2020. Reported on a cash earnings basis unless otherwise stated. For a reconciliation of cash earnings to reported results, refer to Section 5, Note 8 of Westpac Group 2021 Full Year Financial Results. For an explanation of cash earnings, refer to Section 1.3.

THE RESULT

Westpac Group CEO, Peter King, said: "2021 has been another challenging year, with a focus on continuing to support customers and employees through the pandemic, while implementing our Fix, Simplify and Perform strategic priorities.

"Cash earnings rose, the balance sheet remains strong, and I am pleased with the progress we are making to transform Westpac into a simpler, stronger bank. Credit quality has remained remarkably good with stressed exposures continuing to decline off last year's peak, while mortgage 90+ day delinquencies were also significantly lower.

"A turnaround in impairment charges and lower notable items were the main drivers of our improved earnings, while we also restored growth in mortgages and have begun to see better momentum in our institutional and business portfolios. While notable items were lower, they remain elevated as we continue to work on fixing our issues and simplifying our business," he said.

"We grew our Australian mortgage portfolio 3 per cent or $14.7 billion over the year, a significantly better performance than 2020. Owner occupied lending increased 9 per cent. Consistent with increased liquidity in the market, total customer deposits were up 4 per cent, or $24.9 billion.

"Margins were down in a competitive, low-rate environment, and as we foreshadowed, costs were much higher in FY21. This was mainly due to an increase in our workforce to improve risk management and support higher business volumes, including COVID related assistance, as well as returning more than 1,000 jobs back to Australia," Mr King said.

"Our underlying results are not where we want them to be, and we recognise we have more to do to become the high- performing company we aspire to be.

"However, we are making progress in changing how the bank is run, including improving our culture and risk management systems, streamlining decision-making processes through lines of business, and streamlining our processes through digitisation," he said.

FIX. SIMPLIFY. PERFORM.

Mr King said this year Westpac made significant progress on becoming a simpler, stronger bank.

Fix

"We are one year into our Customer Outcomes and Risk Excellence (CORE) Program, which comprises more than 300 activities to strengthen risk governance, accountability and culture across the organisation," Mr King said.

"In addition, we have strengthened our financial crime practices with a rebuild of our processes and systems.

"We are also progressing customer remediation with 2021 seeing us substantially complete the two largest legacy advice programs."

In 2021 Westpac paid or offered more than $1 billion to approximately 1 million customers as part of customer remediation.

Simplify

Mr King said Westpac was well progressed in simplifying its portfolio.

