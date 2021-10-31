2021 Full Year Financial Results Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack (PDF 4MB)
Financial results throughout this presentation are in Australian dollars and are based on cash earnings unless otherwise stated. Refer page 38 for definition. Results principally cover the 2H21, 1H21 and 2H20 periods. Comparisons of 2H21 versus 1H21 (unless otherwise stated).
Westpac
2021 Full Year
Disclaimer
131
Peter King
Chief Executive Officer
FY21 Results - Overview.
Good progress on strategic priorities
Fix: CORE program on track, strengthened financial crime
Perform: Mortgage momentum, business lending stabilised, solid NZ performance, improved credit quality, FY24 cost base announced
Earnings up
Cash earnings $5.4bn, up 105%. Cash ROE 7.6%
Cash earnings ex notable items $7.0bn up 33%
Notable items $1.6bn charge, down $1.0bn
Positive credit impairment turnaround $3.8bn
Returning up to $5.7bn to shareholders
CET1 capital ratio 12.3%; well above 10.5% APRA unquestionably strong
$5.7bn capital to be returned to shareholders
Up to $3.5bn off-marketbuy-back
$2.2bn final dividend of 60cps - 70% payout ex notable items
FY21 Earnings snapshot.
FY21
FY20
Change
FY21-FY20
Reported net profit
$5,458m
$2,290m
138%
Cash earnings
Core earnings
$7,755m
$7,926m
(2%)
Cash earnings1
$5,352m
$2,608m
105%
Impairment (charge)/benefit
$590m
($3,178m)
Large
Cash EPS2
146.3c
72.5c
102%
Return on equity3,4
7.6%
3.8%
3.7ppts
Dividend per share
118c
31c
Large
Cash earnings excluding notable items5
Core earnings
$9,458m
$10,871m
(13%)
Cash earnings1
$6,953m
$5,227m
33%
Cash EPS2
190.1c
145.4c
31%
Return on equity3,4
9.8%
7.7%
2.1ppts
1 Cash earnings is a measure of profit generated from ongoing operations for further detail see page 38 and 122. 2 Cash EPS is cash earnings divided by weighted average ordinary shares. 3 Return on equity is cash earnings divided by average ordinary equity. 4 Cash earnings basis. 5 References to notable items in this slide include provisions related to AUSTRAC proceedings, provisions for estimated customer refunds and payments, costs and litigation, write-down of intangible items, and asset sales/revaluations.
