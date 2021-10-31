Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2021 Full Year Financial Results Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack (PDF 4MB)

10/31/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
Financial results throughout this presentation are in Australian dollars and are based on cash earnings unless otherwise stated. Refer page 38 for definition. Results principally cover the 2H21, 1H21 and 2H20 periods. Comparisons of 2H21 versus 1H21 (unless otherwise stated).

Peter King

Chief Executive Officer

Financial results throughout this presentation are in Australian dollars and are based on cash earnings unless otherwise stated. Refer page 30 for definition. Results principally cover the 1H20, 2H19 and 1H19 periods.

Comparison of 1H20 versus 2H19 (unless otherwise stated).

FY21 Results - Overview.

Good progress on strategic priorities

  • Fix: CORE program on track, strengthened financial crime
  • Simplify: 4 businesses sold, digital mortgage origination platform implemented, progressing banking simplification
  • Perform: Mortgage momentum, business lending stabilised, solid NZ performance, improved credit quality, FY24 cost base announced

Earnings up

  • Cash earnings $5.4bn, up 105%. Cash ROE 7.6%
    • Cash earnings ex notable items $7.0bn up 33%
    • Notable items $1.6bn charge, down $1.0bn
    • Positive credit impairment turnaround $3.8bn

Returning up to $5.7bn to shareholders

  • CET1 capital ratio 12.3%; well above 10.5% APRA unquestionably strong
  • $5.7bn capital to be returned to shareholders
    • Up to $3.5bn off-marketbuy-back
    • $2.2bn final dividend of 60cps - 70% payout ex notable items

4 Westpac Group 2021 Full Year Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

FY21 Earnings snapshot.

FY21

FY20

Change

FY21-FY20

Reported net profit

$5,458m

$2,290m

138%

Cash earnings

Core earnings

$7,755m

$7,926m

(2%)

Cash earnings1

$5,352m

$2,608m

105%

Impairment (charge)/benefit

$590m

($3,178m)

Large

Cash EPS2

146.3c

72.5c

102%

Return on equity3,4

7.6%

3.8%

3.7ppts

Dividend per share

118c

31c

Large

Cash earnings excluding notable items5

Core earnings

$9,458m

$10,871m

(13%)

Cash earnings1

$6,953m

$5,227m

33%

Cash EPS2

190.1c

145.4c

31%

Return on equity3,4

9.8%

7.7%

2.1ppts

1 Cash earnings is a measure of profit generated from ongoing operations for further detail see page 38 and 122. 2 Cash EPS is cash earnings divided by weighted average ordinary shares. 3 Return on equity is cash earnings divided by average ordinary equity. 4 Cash earnings basis. 5 References to notable items in this slide include provisions related to AUSTRAC proceedings, provisions for estimated customer refunds and payments, costs and litigation, write-down of intangible items, and asset sales/revaluations.

5 Westpac Group 2021 Full Year Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 20:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
