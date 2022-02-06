ANZ first-quarter margin shrinks amid stiff competition in home lending

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
on Monday joined rival Westpac in flagging
lower margins, even as its efforts to capitalize on a boom in
the Australian housing market helped its loans balance sheet
grow.
Australian lenders are battling squeezing margins in the
face of steep competition in mortgage lending, spurred by record
low interest rates in Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country's number three lender, which did not disclose a
profit figure for the quarter, said group net interest margin
declined by 8 basis points, but said rising interest rates in
New Zealand would provide it some support in the second quarter.
Westpac last week beat estimates for first-quarter profit
but warned that steep competition in mortgages would further
drag margins this year.
ANZ said its common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a closely
watched measure of its spare cash, was 11.6% at Dec. 31,
compared with 12.3% as at Sept. 30.
It added that the bank was considering increasing the size
of its current A$1.5 billion ($1.06 billion) buyback programme
as it had enough flexibility to return further surplus capital
to shareholders.
($1 = 1.4130 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi
Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)