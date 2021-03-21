Australia, NZ dlrs weaker as Turkish lira plunge triggers flight to safe havens

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars weakened against the greenback on Monday as a plunge in
the Turkish lira bit into investor appetite for risk as a week
of losses for oil and iron ore also hit the
commodities-sensitive currencies.
The Aussie was down 0.46% at a four-session low of $0.7708
during midday trading, extending its losses for a
third-consecutive day. The risk-sensitive currency has support
in the $0.7680/70 zone.
The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.32% to $0.7145,
but had already recovered from an intraday low of $0.7136, the
lowest since March 10. The kiwi dollar has support at $0.7120
that it would have to breach before testing its March trough at
$0.7100.
Worries that a crumbling Turkish lira will cause disruption
in other financial markets saw investors move to the safety of
the U.S. dollar and the yen.
"Price action is likely to remain choppy today," analysts at
the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note.
For the Australian dollar, the direction of U.S. Treasuries,
which last week rose to 14-month highs, supporting the greenback
while hitting bonds in Australia and New Zealand, will continue
to be a key factor to watch.
"Rising long yields are likely to be an ongoing challenge
for Australian dollar as global equities balance an improving
earnings outlook with potential portfolio shifts to bonds,"
Westpac Banking Corp strategists said.
"And with crude (oil) prices leading commodities lower, and
iron ore following quickly behind, the risks of further weakness
for the A$ are clear to see."
Yields on Australian 10-year paper eased to
1.76%, down from 1.80% at the end of last week. That left the
spread over Treasuries at 8 basis points, a long way from the 39
basis points seen at one stage of the mass sell-off in February.
New Zealand government bonds also rose, sending
yields about 4-7 basis points lower at the long-end of the
curve.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)