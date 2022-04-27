Log in
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/27 01:17:43 am EDT
23.45 AUD   -1.88%
01:19aAustralia banks pull forward hike calls after inflation surprise
RE
04/25Australian Court Fines Westpac Banking $82 Million for Compliance Breaches
MT
04/22MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 22, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia banks pull forward hike calls after inflation surprise

04/27/2022 | 01:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the ANZ Banking Group is displayed in the window of a branch in central Sydney, Australia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Two of Australia's big four banks expect the benchmark cash rate will rise next week and a third sees increased risk of a hike after a surprisingly strong inflation reading on Wednesday.

National Australia Bank and ANZ Bank pulled forward their lift-off forecasts from June to May and expect a 15 basis point hike next Tuesday. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia said a cash rate hike was "a clear risk" but stopped short of shifting its forecast for a June hike.

Westpac last week forecast a 40 bp hike in June.

Data published on Wednesday showed inflation hit a two-decade high last quarter.

Swap-market bets on a 15 bp hike firmed about even to pricing about 90% chance the benchmark cash rate is lifted from a record-low 0.1% to 0.35%.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.75% 102.92 Delayed Quote.3.71%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.18% 5740.02 Real-time Quote.-7.24%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.86% 32.13 Delayed Quote.13.52%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -1.86% 23.45 Delayed Quote.11.94%
