Australia's Westpac annual profit doubles, launches $2.5 bln buyback

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
announced a A$3.5 billion ($2.63 billion) share buyback on
Monday as the country's second-largest lender's annual profit
more than doubled, boosted by the release of funds set aside to
cover the fallout of the pandemic.
Cash earnings came in at A$5.35 billion for the year ended
September, just missing a A$5.5 billion Reuters poll estimate.
It was higher than the A$2.61 billion reported last year.
($1 = 1.3323 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Anushka Trivedi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)