Australia's Westpac first-half cash earnings drop 12%

May 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp on Monday posted over a 12% drop
in first-half cash earnings, as its margins continued to be squeezed by stiff competition in
mortgage lending amid record low interest rates.
The country's third-largest bank said cash earnings were A$3.10 billion ($2.19 billion) for
the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.54 billion reported last year and a Visible
Alpha consensus of A$2.83 billion.
($1 = 1.4154 Australian dollars)
