Australia's Westpac posts 20% drop in Q1 cash earnings

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday
posted an around 20% drop in first-quarter cash earnings and
pointed to shrinking margins as it struggles with steep
competition in mortgages.
Australia's fourth-largest bank by market value said cash
earnings for the three months to Dec. 31 came in at A$1.58
billion ($1.13 billion), compared with A$1.97 billion reported a
year ago.
It beat a A$1.47 billion forecast by Citigroup and A$1.38
billion by Morgan Stanley.
($1 = 1.3996 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Savyata Mishra in
Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)