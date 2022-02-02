Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Westpac Banking Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02 12:10:58 am
20.6 AUD   +0.98%
03:49pWESTPAC BANKING : Pillar 3 Report (December 2021)
PU
03:49pWESTPAC BANKING : WBC 1Q22 Update slide pack
PU
03:43pAustralia's Westpac posts 20% drop in Q1 cash earnings
RE
Australia's Westpac posts 20% drop in Q1 cash earnings

02/02/2022 | 03:43pm EST
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday posted an around 20% drop in first-quarter cash earnings and pointed to shrinking margins as it struggles with steep competition in mortgages.

Australia's fourth-largest bank by market value said cash earnings for the three months to Dec. 31 came in at A$1.58 billion ($1.13 billion), compared with A$1.97 billion reported a year ago.

It beat a A$1.47 billion forecast by Citigroup and A$1.38 billion by Morgan Stanley.

($1 = 1.3996 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.40% 66.33 Delayed Quote.10.22%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.18% 103.83 Delayed Quote.5.90%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.98% 20.6 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 292 M 13 747 M 19 292 M
Net income 2022 5 027 M 3 582 M 5 027 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 75 483 M 53 786 M 75 483 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 40 143
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-4.45%53 192
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.16%445 001
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.51%379 173
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 966
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.88%216 051
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 818