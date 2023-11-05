Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp on Monday posted a 26% rise in annual profits, helped by growth across key markets including deposits and mortgages, while also commencing an A$1.5 billion share buy-back.

Westpac, the country's fourth-largest lender in terms of market value, reported net profit attributable of A$7.20 billion ($4.68 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$5.69 billion last year and an LSEG estimate of A$7.41 billion. ($1 = 1.5373 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair and Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)