Aug 15 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Monday said its common equity tier 1 ratio fell at the end of the fiscal third quarter, hurt by payment of an interim dividend and higher risk weighted assets following interest rate hikes over the quarter.

Australia's third largest lender said CET1 capital ratio, a measure of spare cash, fell to 10.75% at the end of June from 11.3% at end of March.

