Australia's Westpac to return $4.3 bln to shareholders as profit doubles

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
on Monday said it would return A$5.7 billion ($4.2
billion) to shareholders in dividends and a buyback, as profit
at the No. 3 lender more than doubled with the release of funds
set aside for the pandemic.
Westpac, whose home lending volumes fell in 2020, said the
rebound in the Australian economy and sky-rocketing house prices
had helped drive a 4% rise in its mortgage book, but at a cost
of lower margins.
Cash earnings of A$5.35 billion for the year ended September
compared with the A$2.61 billion reported last year, were just
shy of the consensus Refinitiv forecast of A$5.5 billion, driven
by the turnaround in impairment charges.
Core profit, excluding a pre-announced A$1.3 billion hit
from Westpac's institutional bank and remediation costs, was 13%
lower for the year. Cash earnings fell in the second half for
all its units, including consumer, business, institutional and
New Zealand.
"Our underlying results are not where we want them to be,
and we recognise we have more to do to become the
high-performing company we aspire to be," said Chief Executive
Peter King.
"However, we are making progress."
Westpac's smaller rival, Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group last week said https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-lender-anz-posts-65-jump-annual-cash-profit-2021-10-27/#:~:text=SYDNEY%2C%20Oct%2028%20(Reuters),induced%20boom%20in%20home%20lending
its own mortgage book had shrunk despite a pandemic-induced
boom in home lending that saw a 20% surge in nationwide home
prices.
Westpac expects demand for housing to remain high and credit
growth to expand to 6.8% in 2022, its highest in more than a
decade. Home price growth would likely moderate to about 8%,
King said, amid the country's banking regulator tightening
restrictions on home lending https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-banking-watchdog-tightens-home-loan-requirements-2021-10-05.
Net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of banking
profitability, fell 10 basis points during the second half, to
1.99%. For the full year, the NIM was 4 basis points lower to
2.04%.
Westpac plans a A$3.5 billion off-market share buyback, and
declared a 60 Australian cents final dividend, totalling A$2.2
billion.
($1 = 1.3326 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Nikhil Kurian Nainan
and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood, Diane
Craft and Karishma Singh)