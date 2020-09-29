Australian dlr bounces off 2-month lows on shifting rate views, NZ$ touch higher

SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar bounced on
Tuesday as economists pushed back expectations for a rate cut by
the country's central bank to November from next week while a
risk rally across a range of asset markets also helped.
The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for risk, was
last up 0.2% at $0.7083. It rose 0.6% overnight from a two-month
low of $0.7008 led by a rebound in U.S. stocks.
Also boosting the Aussie, economists at Westpac on
Monday revised their rate forecast for the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA), saying policy easing measures are now likely in
November.
The move prompted other analysts to follow suit.
"Media reports downplaying an October RBA move are just too
hard to ignore," said Prashant Newnaha, Singapore-based
Asia-Pacific rates strategist for TD Securities.
"In our view the main benefit the RBA would obtain from
waiting till (November) would be clarity on Federal and State
budgets to help it calibrate its QE program."
The Federal budget is due on Oct. 6, only hours after the
RBA's monthly board meeting, where the government is widely
expected to announce massive stimulus measures.
Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar was
up 0.2% at $0.6568, not far from a recent one-month low of
$0.6512.
The kiwi has been in a downtrend since late September amid
expectations of negative interest rates in the country to help
support the export-reliant economy.
Across financial markets, investor attention looks to be
turning to the first U.S. presidential election debate where
Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump will square off
later in the day (Wednesday 0100 GMT).
New Zealand government bonds were barely changed.
Australian government bond futures were little moved too,
with the three-year bond contract down 1 tick at 99.79.
The 10-year contract was off half a tick at 99.165.
