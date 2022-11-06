Australian lender Westpac sees profit drop on charge, raises cost target

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 3 lender Westpac
Banking Corp on Monday reported a drop in annual
earnings, hit by a charge on the sale of its life insurance
unit, and raised cost guidance as it flagged lower home prices
and higher unemployment into 2023.
Westpac revised its target for costs incurred to A$8.6
billion ($5.52 billion) by fiscal 2024 from a prior target of
A$8 billion, citing wage increases from a tight labour market
and continued regulatory costs.
Westpac's cost target excludes its specialist business
and some other items. Analysts at Citi said this implies a total
cost base of A$9.2 billion for fiscal year 2024, which consensus
estimates have already priced in.
"This provides a clear point of differentiation from
recent peer results, where revenue upgrades were mitigated by
cost revisions," analysts at Citi said.
Shares of the lender fell over 3% to A$23.38, while the
broader market was up 0.5%.
However, Westpac has seen a 19% reduction in annual
operating expenses during its 2022 fiscal year, benefiting from
lower asset writedowns and staff expenses.
The bank's cash earnings came in 1.4% lower at A$5.28
billion for the year ended Sept. 30, marginally beating a Morgan
Stanley estimate of A$5.23 billion. It declared a final dividend
of 64 Australian cents per share.
The result met most analyst forecasts but shows
Australia's banks at a precipice: just as they start to benefit
from rising interest rates, which widen their profit margins,
they are bracing for a downturn in their core business of home
lending.
While Westpac's lending margins in the second half
recovered slightly from the first half on higher interest rates,
full-year margins were still down 13 basis points from last
year.
In contrast, smaller rival Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group (ANZ) saw only a 1-basis-point contraction in
full-year margins
.
($1 = 1.5571 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Savyata Mishra in
Bengaluru; editing by David Evans, Deepa Babington and Paul
Simao)